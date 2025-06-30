Arsenal reach terms with Valencia defender Mosquera
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.
The 21 year-old is ready to move to London as cover for Arsenal's first-choice centre-halves, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Arsenal have had one offer of €15m turned down by Valencia, though they will sell for the right price.
As such, the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer of €20m - which is expected to be enough for Valencia to sell.
Spain U21 international Mosquera has made 104 appearances for Los Che.