Arsenal reach terms with Valencia defender Mosquera
LaLiga
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

The 21 year-old is ready to move to London as cover for Arsenal's first-choice centre-halves, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal have had one offer of €15m turned down by Valencia, though they will sell for the right price.

As such, the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer of €20m - which is expected to be enough for Valencia to sell.

Spain U21 international Mosquera has made 104 appearances for Los Che. 

