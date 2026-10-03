Premier League pair eye Mitoma deal after contract call

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma has made the call to leave the club this summer.

His future at the club came into sharp focus over summer, with sources close to the Japan international claiming he will not sign an extension, but the Seagulls will not sell him in January.

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The 29-year-old winger is out of contract in June 2027, and he's one of Brighton's highest earners, on wages of around £80,000 a week.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler was previously confident over tying Mitoma down to a fresh deal, but during his summer rehabilitation from injury, the player has been reportedly contacted by several UEFA Champions League clubs over a free transfer in 2027.

That decision looks to be edging towards formalisation and reports from Teamtalk claim Liverpool and Tottenham could make contact over a free transfer at the start of 2027.

Neither club will make January bid, to avoid unneeded expense, and he could be a valuable squad addition.