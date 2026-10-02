'Not my problem': Mancini responds to Man City verdict

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has distanced himself from the legal fallout surrounding the Premier League club, insisting the matter is “not my problem.”

The current Italy head coach managed the Citizens between 2009 and 2013, famously guiding them to their first Premier League title in 2012.

Advertisement Advertisement

His tenure has come under renewed scrutiny amid allegations concerning secret payments and the club’s financial reporting during that period.

However, speaking ahead of Italy’s Nations League encounter with France, Mancini dismissed concerns about whether the findings could affect him personally.

"No. I already spoke it about the other night. It's not something that concerns me. It's City's problem, unfortunately," he told ESPN.

"Manchester City is not guilty and the fact of having a double contract isn't my problem but theirs, probably.”