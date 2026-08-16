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Saliba injury update: Arsenal avoid 4 month absence in major boost for Arteta's defence

Saliba injury update: Arsenal avoid 4 month absence in major boost for Arteta's defence
Saliba injury update: Arsenal avoid 4 month absence in major boost for Arteta's defenceAe Cosgrove/News Images / Avalon / Profimedia

William Saliba may not be out for as long as expected following back surgery.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah and Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa have emerged as replacements for Saliba who has been sidelined since sustaining a back injury while representing France at the World Cup. 

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The North London side are currently preparing to take on Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield in Cardiff and will have to learn to deal without Saliba as the likes of Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel and Piero Hincapié step up at the back. 

Losing the Frenchman is devastating for manager Mikel Arteta and after Arsenal confirmed that he would be missing for an "extended period" it looked like he would be out for 2026. 

However, BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel, explained on The Daily Grind that Saliba may return sooner than expected after successful surgery. 

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Mokbel said: "What I was told during the World Cup, if William Saliba was to have surgery, it would have been four to five months out. 

"Thankfully for Arsenal, they managed to avoid that length of time, but I think we’re still looking at a minimum of two to three months.” 

What’s even better for Arsenal is that Jurrien Timber is set to return to training over the coming weeks after he missed out on the World Cup. He will miss a number of games including the opening clash against Coventry but should reportedly return to the pitch in September or October. 

 

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William SalibaMikel ArtetaCristhian MosqueraJarell QuansahArsenalPremier League

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