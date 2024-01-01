Tribal Football
Arsenal push hard for Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
Arsenal are ready to go big for Spanish veteran midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The Gunners believe that Real Sociedad midfielder Merino is the ideal player to come into their squad and rotate with their other options.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are prepared to put in a huge bid and offer the player the “contract of a lifetime” to join.

Merino does have experience of playing and living in England, having previously been with Newcastle United.

He spent the 2017/18 season on Tyneside, joining on a loan and then permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund.

However, he did leave after a year and homesickness was a key reason for his departure.

