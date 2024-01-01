Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Agent D'Amico convinced Premier League next for Napoli striker Osimhen

Agent D'Amico convinced Premier League next for Napoli striker Osimhen
Agent D'Amico convinced Premier League next for Napoli striker Osimhen
Agent D'Amico convinced Premier League next for Napoli striker OsimhenAction Plus
Agent Andrea D'Amico is convinced Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is destined for the Premier League.

The Nigeria striker is a summer target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

D'Amico told Radio Marte: "Napoli has been keeping an eye on some players and (Antonio) Conte's arrival is a guarantee that players who are functional to his game will arrive.

"Could Osimhen stay? It's too early to say, there's a clause and in my opinion we'll have to wait until the end of the European Championships: many want to study this competition, because it has already happened that important profiles emerge or players are confirmed and therefore important moves are made.

"In any case, I believe that the most likely destination for Osimhen is always the Premier League, with more than one club that could be interested."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNapoliArsenalChelseaSerie AOsimhen VictorFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea ponder bid for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal and Osimhen deal edges closer
Osimhen counting on Arsenal bid