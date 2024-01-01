Agent D'Amico convinced Premier League next for Napoli striker Osimhen

Agent Andrea D'Amico is convinced Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is destined for the Premier League.

The Nigeria striker is a summer target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

D'Amico told Radio Marte: "Napoli has been keeping an eye on some players and (Antonio) Conte's arrival is a guarantee that players who are functional to his game will arrive.

"Could Osimhen stay? It's too early to say, there's a clause and in my opinion we'll have to wait until the end of the European Championships: many want to study this competition, because it has already happened that important profiles emerge or players are confirmed and therefore important moves are made.

"In any case, I believe that the most likely destination for Osimhen is always the Premier League, with more than one club that could be interested."