Arsenal planning move for Palmeiras teen Luighi
Arsenal are eyeing Palmeiras teen Luighi.
The Sun says Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the youngster.
Luighi recently signed a new deal with Palmeiras to 2029, with a buyout clause set at £70m.
However, there's a belief Palmeiras will sell at a more reasonable price given their deal with Chelsea for Estevao Willian. Estevao had a £60m buyout clause before Chelsea agreed a £28m fee last year.
Now 19, Luighi has been followed by Arsenal for the past two years.