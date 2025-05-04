Arsenal planning move for Palmeiras teen Luighi

Arsenal are eyeing Palmeiras teen Luighi.

The Sun says Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the youngster.

Advertisement Advertisement

Luighi recently signed a new deal with Palmeiras to 2029, with a buyout clause set at £70m.

However, there's a belief Palmeiras will sell at a more reasonable price given their deal with Chelsea for Estevao Willian. Estevao had a £60m buyout clause before Chelsea agreed a £28m fee last year.

Now 19, Luighi has been followed by Arsenal for the past two years.