Arsenal, Atletico Madrid eyeing Real Betis loanee Antony

Carlos Volcano
Arsenal are eyeing Real Betis attacker Antony.

Antony is on-loan ar Betis from Manchester United, which are prepared to sell the Brazil international for £35-45m this summer.

UOL says Antony is wanted in a permanent deal by Betis, but they will face competition.

Atletico Madrid are keen and have made contact with Antony's camp.

However, they're not alone with Arsenal also interested. The Gunners are in the market for a new, versatile attacker and Antony is being discussed at London Colney.

