Arsenal plan club record offer for Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Arsenal are prepared to make a club record offer for Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Desperate to find themselves a goalscoring centre-forward, the Gunners have the Argentina international on their shopping list.

BBC Sport says Arsenal are prepared to offer €120m - a club record - to Inter for Lautaro.

However, the Nerazzurri ace isn't Arsenal's top choice, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko their priority target.

Arsenal made an attempt for Sesko in January, but RBL refused to do business.