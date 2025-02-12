Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League

Arsenal plan club record offer for Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Paul Vegas
Arsenal plan club record offer for Inter Milan captain Lautaro
Arsenal plan club record offer for Inter Milan captain LautaroAction Plus
Arsenal are prepared to make a club record offer for Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Desperate to find themselves a goalscoring centre-forward, the Gunners have the Argentina international on their shopping list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC Sport says Arsenal are prepared to offer €120m - a club record - to Inter for Lautaro.

However, the Nerazzurri ace isn't Arsenal's top choice, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko their priority target.

Arsenal made an attempt for Sesko in January, but RBL refused to do business.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LautaroArsenalInterSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal keeping tabs on Kean form with Fiorentina
Agent: Man City spending power too much for Inter Milan in Reis race
Casadei: Torino always my first choice; I learned a lot from Maresca