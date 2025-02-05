Agent: Man City spending power too much for Inter Milan in Reis race

Agent Federico Pastorello admits Manchester City trumped Inter Milan to the signing of Vitor Reis in January.

The teenage defender signed for City from Palmeiras, but Pastorello says a move to Italy was close.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told TMW: "It was the most important operation of our winter market. It was a positive market, this operation made it special. Vitor Reis is the first great champion of the project that I started in 2019 together with my collaborators that is giving us great satisfaction, we have three offices in Brazil. It is a structure that gives us great satisfaction, Reis had offers from all over Europe.

"I have to be honest, Inter tried. They respected him and considered him a player to try to take, once the Premier League battleships took to the field, the figures went through the roof.

"And in Italy we don't spend certain figures for a 2006, even if in three years he will be worth triple."