Arsenal open contract talks with Partey

Arsenal have opened talks with Thomas Partey about a new deal.

The Ghana midfielder's current contract expires at the end of June and has offers to leave from around the world.

However, the Mirror says Partey's preference is to stay.

And now Arsenal have opened talks with his agents about extending his current deal.

For his part, Partey is seeking a new two-year contract, though will accept a one-year deal if it includes a 12 month option.