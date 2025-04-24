Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Arsenal open contract talks with Partey

Paul Vegas
Arsenal open contract talks with Partey
Arsenal open contract talks with ParteySimon Dael / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Arsenal have opened talks with Thomas Partey about a new deal.

The Ghana midfielder's current contract expires at the end of June and has offers to leave from around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Mirror says Partey's preference is to stay.

And now Arsenal have opened talks with his agents about extending his current deal.

For his part, Partey is seeking a new two-year contract, though will accept a one-year deal if it includes a 12 month option.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePartey ThomasArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal make Thomas Partey U-turn as new contract talks begin
Flamengo favourites to land Arsenal midfielder Jorginho
Jorginho may've played last game for Arsenal