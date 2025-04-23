Arsenal make Thomas Partey U-turn as new contract talks begin

Arsenal have reportedly changed their mind in regards to Thomas Partey's future and could be set to offer him a new deal at the club.

The 31-year-old midfielder is set to become a free-agent with his current contract at the club expiring at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are now looking to keep Partey at the club and have opened talks over a new deal.

The report adds that the central midfielder was expected to leave at the end of the season but Mikel Arteta has been impressed with his resurgence and is pushing to keep him.

Partey and his family are said to enjoy living in London but there is no guarantee he will commit his future to Arsenal amid interest from Saudi Arabia.