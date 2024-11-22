Arsenal offering Trossard pay-rise

Arsenal are set to hold talks with Leandro Trossard over a new contract this month.

The Gunners are eager to tie down the former Brighton and Hove Albion winger.

The Belgian, who is now 29, has been a revelation for the team on the left wing or in the striker position.

Per The Mail, Arsenal will be offering him a pay rise on the £90,000 a week that he currently earns.

While Trossard is not always first choice, he is a player that manager Mikel Arteta will not want to lose.

