Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Arsenal offering Trossard pay-rise

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal offering Trossard pay-rise
Arsenal offering Trossard pay-riseAction Plus
Arsenal are set to hold talks with Leandro Trossard over a new contract this month.

The Gunners are eager to tie down the former Brighton and Hove Albion winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Belgian, who is now 29, has been a revelation for the team on the left wing or in the striker position.

Per The Mail, Arsenal will be offering him a pay rise on the £90,000 a week that he currently earns.

While Trossard is not always first choice, he is a player that manager Mikel Arteta will not want to lose.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrossard LeandroArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo
PSG chief Campos offered Saudi Football Federation role despite Arsenal interest
Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for Arsenal