Arsenal offer to double Merino's wages at Real Sociedad

Arsenal are offering to double Mikel Merino's wages at Real Sociedad.

The midfielder is now ready to leave La Real after helping Spain win the Euros.

Merino has been linked with Barcelona, but Mundo Deportivo says Gunners chief Edu is moving to blow the Catalans 'out of the water'.

Currently on €3.2m-a-year, Arsenal are prepared to double that salary to bring Merino to London. A deal to 2027 is being drawn up with the option for another year.

Merino's current contract has less than a year to run and carries a €60m buyout clause.

 

