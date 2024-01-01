Aston Villa target Spain hero Merino

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is a major target for Aston Villa as they gear up for the new season.

Merino, who came off the subs’ bench for Spain in the closing stages of the Euro 2024 final against England, replacing Barcelona’s star man Lamine Yamal, has impressed many through the tournament.

The Real Sociedad talisman played in all of Spain’s matches at the Euros and even scored an extra-time winner against unlucky hosts Germany.

The Spanish midfielder is one of many who have been targeted by the Birmingham side who are clearly building a squad worthy of progressing through the UEFA Champions League next season.

Villa have already made a plethora of signings including Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus, Lewis Dobbin from Everton and Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

The club are still lining up new faces including Jadon Philogene who is set to sign later today and Amadou Onana from Everton who is close to signing.