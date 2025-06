Arsenal offer new deals to five youngsters

Arsenal have offered new contracts to a raft of young players.

It's been confirmed by the Premier League that new deals have been tabled to five youngsters at Arsenal for next season.

Arsenal midfielders Louie Copley and Dan Casey have been offered new terms.

As has left-back Cam’ron Ismail, forward Daniel Oyetunde and centre-back Will Sweet.

Sweet is a Wales U19 international.