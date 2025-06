DONE DEAL: Arsenal sell Marquinhos to Cruzeiro

Arsenal have sold winger Marquinhos to Cruzeiro.

Marquinhos, 22, joined Arsenal three years ago from Sao Paulo.

He had spells on loan at Norwich City, Nantes, Fluminense and Cruzeiro.

He made six appearances for Arsenal, scoring once in the Europa League.

Cruzeiro are understood to have paid €3m to sign Marquinhos permanently from the Gunners.