Arsenal no longer interested in Crystal Palace star

Premier League runners up Arsenal are said to have shelved interest in Marc Guehi this summer.
The Gunners were among the teams showing interest in the left-sided center half.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the 24-year-old has been priced out of a move to the Emirates Stadium for now.
Per The Times, Guehi is valued in excess of £70 million, which Arsenal see as very excessive.
Palace are aware that Guehi’s stock is at its highest point after an impressive Euro 2024.
However, they may end up in a situation where he has to be sold for a much lower fee in a year’s time.