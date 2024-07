Crystal Palace demanding huge money to sell Guehi

Crystal Palace are demanding huge money to sell skipper Marc Guehi.

The England defender is expected to be on the move after the Euros.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Guehi since the end of last season.

And Football.London says Palace know the defender now plans to leave Selhurst Park.

As such, the Eagles are insisting on £70m to sell Guehi in the coming months. Chelsea will be due 20 per cent of any sell-on fee.