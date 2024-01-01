Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender Calafiori

Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender Calafiori
Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender Calafiori
Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender CalafioriTribalfootball
Premier League giants Arsenal may have to wait in their pursuit of a key defender.

The Gunners are eager to bring in one of the stars of Euro 2024 for Italy this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the club has to sell before they can buy Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The lanky and assured centre half is known for his ability to pass from out of defense.

Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are two players who have to leave for Calafiori to arrive.

The Gunners are high on the Italian as he can play in central defense and left-back.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoArsenalBolognaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna accept Calafiori and Zirkzee leaving for Premier League
CLOSER? Bologna AND Calafiori accept Arsenal offer
Ferrara: They tell me Calafiori joining Arsenal; I'm sorry with that