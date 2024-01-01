Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender Calafiori

Premier League giants Arsenal may have to wait in their pursuit of a key defender.

The Gunners are eager to bring in one of the stars of Euro 2024 for Italy this summer.

Per The Athletic, the club has to sell before they can buy Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The lanky and assured centre half is known for his ability to pass from out of defense.

Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are two players who have to leave for Calafiori to arrive.

The Gunners are high on the Italian as he can play in central defense and left-back.