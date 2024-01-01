Arsenal midfielder Rice praises fellow goalscorer Grealish in England win

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was happy scoring in England's victory in Finland.

Rice, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck for the 3-1 win in Helsinki.

He later said: "Do you know how good Jack is? He has something very special.

"He looks really confident and I am buzzing for him. When he is playing well and happy, he is a massive boost for England.

"Since the manager has come in, he has been so honest, so refreshing.

"He has a way of playing and he really wants us to stick with that."