Arsenal midfielder Rice rejects set-piece criticism
Midfielder Declan Rice has refuted claims about Arsenal's strategy on set-pieces.

The Gunners often employ aggressive tactics on set pieces, which involve the use of blockers. 

Arsenal have excelled in set-pieces during the previous and current Premier League season.

“I think we do a little bit of work (on the delivery of set-pieces) when we can,” Rice stated about his team. 

“Obviously with the game schedule, it is really tough to get onto the grass and really practice, so we just have internal discussions about what we are going to do.

“Look, there is always going to be conversations about us blocking and making fouls, but I think the goals we have scored from set-pieces this season, I don’t think there has been one foul involved.

“Sometimes people look for a foul or people are mentioning that we are cheating in a way on set-pieces because we are blocking, but it’s part of the game. Teams do it to us and we are just trying to exploit other teams’ weaknesses. We found a way to do that again (against Leicester).”

