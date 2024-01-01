Rice: Anxiety through roof playing for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admitted his anxiety levels are very high at present.

The former West Ham United star admits that his emotions are through the roof playing for Arsenal.

Rice has been involved in intense games lately, including the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Rice said: "The anxiety’s through the roof because you know the pressure of playing for Arsenal, you have to win every game.

"If you want to win Premier Leagues and cups and titles and compete at the top, you need to be at your best and you need to win otherwise the pressure mounts. When that second goal went in for them, obviously one thought is we can’t lose this game, we have to keep going. At the end it was like a sigh of relief because we won.

"That was probably the most comfortable we’ve been in the first half all season in terms of passing and dominating the ball. So there’s lots of positives to take but still so much to improve on and as the season goes on, I’m sure you’re going to keep seeing the best of us."