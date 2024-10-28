Keane baffled by Arsenal mentality: I'm starting to worry

Keane on if Arsenal have the mentality to challenge for the title: I still don't see it

Manchester United legend Roy Keane gave a brutal verdict on Arsenal's title chances after their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Keane has questioned Arsenal's mentality after time wasting and constant falling to the floor against a Liverpool side who were dominated for the majority of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former midfielder says he worries about Mikel Arteta’s side and their mentality as they challenge for the title this season.

"I'm starting to worry about this Arsenal mentality," he told Sky Sports. "Now you're 2-1 up, and you've still got to try and win the game.

"But there's elements of Arsenal now and it's happened most of the season when they get themselves in front. Never mind excuses about injuries or being down to 10 men, they all seem to sit back in as if we'll settle for 2-1, we'll try and get something on the set piece instead of going, go and get the third goal because Liverpool were there for the taking of wanted to go for it.

"It was almost, let's hope we can win 2-1 and then when you're up against good players like Salah they're good enough to punish you. I really worry for Arsenal, forget about the players, the medical staff, because every time an Arsenal player gets tackled, they're going down.

Keane admits that the time wasting and lack of conviction is going to cost the Gunners this season as they dropped points yet again whilst Manchester City cruised to another 3 points against Southampton.

"They're rolling around, they're time wasting and they're trying to kill the game. I get that but you're the home team. You're 2-1 up, use the initiative, use the fans behind you because the fans are doing their best to to get them over the line today. And I just worry about that belief and that mentality.

"We're going do they really have that belief and conviction that they're a top team and they can really challenge Man City. I still don't see it. I think they've made great progress and it seems really I suppose critical, but you have to look at it when you compare them to Man City, where Man City got to the last few years."