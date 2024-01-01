Merino explains Arsenal choice; Arteta impressions

Mikel Merino has explained his decision to leave Real Sociedad for Arsenal.

Now back with the Spain squad this week, Merino spoke to the local press about his first six weeks as a Gunners player.

He said: "I feel good and strong. I was looking forward to being called up for the first time after the European Championship, but it was not possible due to the bad luck of having fractured my shoulder blade. I am very happy to start a new adventure and I want to continue doing so."

On his decision to move to Arsenal, he said: "It was a project that caught my attention. The ambition of the coach, the players and the workers is perceived as soon as you speak to them. They have very similar values, they want to improve and win."

On manager Mikel Arteta, Merino added: "He is a coach who is very passionate about what he does. He doesn't just like tactics, but also the management of groups. I am also very passionate about what I do and when you see him in the professionals, he transmits the same passion. He was able to change the situation of a club that was previously in a precarious situation."