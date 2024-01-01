Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move close

Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move close
Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move close
Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move closeAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he is close to leaving the club.

The central midfield star spent last season on loan at Luton Town in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the minnows’ relegation, Lokonga has been on the hunt for a new team.

He wrote on Instagram this week: "Preparing for what’s next!"

There have been reports in England and Spain that he is closing in on a transfer to Sevilla.

The La Liga giants are set to pay a modest fee to secure him permanently from the Gunners.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLokonga Albert SambiArsenalSevillaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal make Sevilla demand before approving Lokonga exit
Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga agrees Sevilla move
Sevilla chief Orta chasing Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga