Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move close

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he is close to leaving the club.

The central midfield star spent last season on loan at Luton Town in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the minnows’ relegation, Lokonga has been on the hunt for a new team.

He wrote on Instagram this week: "Preparing for what’s next!"

There have been reports in England and Spain that he is closing in on a transfer to Sevilla.

The La Liga giants are set to pay a modest fee to secure him permanently from the Gunners.