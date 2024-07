Arsenal make Sevilla demand before approving Lokonga exit

Arsenal are edging closer to sell Albert Sambi Lokonga to Sevilla.

The two clubs have been in talks over the past week over the Belgian's departure.

Sevilla are keen to take Lokonga on-loan for next season.

Diario de Sevilla says the LaLiga club have already struck personal terms with the player.

Now Arsenal are insisting on an obligatory purchase option being included in the loan arrangement.