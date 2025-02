Everton close to agreement for Flamengo midfielder Alcaraz

Everton are close to bringing Argentina midfielder Carlos Alcaraz back to England.

After spells with Southampton and Juventus, Alcaraz moved to Flamengo last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

BBC Sport says Everton are now on the brink of reaching a deal with Fla for the young midfielder.

Everton are set to agree a loan arrangement to June with a permanent option included.

Saints told Alcaraz to Fla in August for £16m.