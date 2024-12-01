Arsenal boss Arteta on victory at West Ham: That was spectacular

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta declared their win at West Ham as "spectacular".

All the goals were scored before halftime as Arsenal won 5-2 on the night.

“I think the first 30 minutes was spectacular,” said Arteta. “The quality, the understanding, the purpose and how the boys played and competed, it was second to none.

"You score three great goals, take control of the game, score the fourth one and then, we could probably not maintain that level.

“We conceded a very sloppy goal, take the kick-off, backwards, concede the free-kick, 4-2 and suddenly it’s like, game on.

“But after that the fifth goal gives us a lot of composure and control in the second half, we could play a very different game that was much suited for us than the game they wanted to play.”