Arsenal, Man Utd sound out Inter Milan for Thuram price

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is attracting Premier League interest.

The France international is preparing for his third season with the Nerazzurri, having played a key role in their 2023/24 Scudetto triumph.

However, Il Giorno says Inter do not see Thuram as 'untouchable' and he could be sold this summer for the right price.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been mentioned as suitors for Thuram, whose contract carries an €85m buyout clause. It's suggested Inter would be willing to sell for €60m.

And Thuram's relationship inside the Inter dressing room could also become a factor after he showed his support online for teammate Hakan Calhanoglu. The midfielder had been called out by captain Lautaro Martinez over his commitment to the club following their Club World Cup exit.

Thuram, 27, has a deal with Inter to 2028.