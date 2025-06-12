Premier League clubs in contact with unhappy Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Premier League clubs are in contact with Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international's future at Real remains in doubt, despite the appointment of new coach Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo has felt sidelined over the past year, with the focus on Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo feels undervalued by Real management and is considering his options.

The Athletic says Rodrygo's minders are now in contact with intermediaries representing English clubs. Manchester City have held talks with Rodrygo's father, with Arsenal also mentioned as  a suitor.

However, Rodrygo won't enter formal talks with any interested club until he has discussed his situation with Xabi. He will seek assurances from the new coach and will make it clear he wants to "feel important".

Premier LeagueReal MadridManchester CityArsenalLaLigaRodrygoFootball Transfers
