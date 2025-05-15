Arsenal make Raya their No.1 goalkeeper despite transfer links to Espanyol's Garcia

Arsenal have officially made David Raya their No.1 goalkeeper in what is a huge decision for the club despite links to Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Following his arrival from Brentford at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the Spanish international took the No.22 with Aaron Ramsdale in place with the No.1 shirt. Now, ahead of the new season, the 29-year-old will swap numbers with Hale End star Ethan Nwaneri who has made his mark on the first team this season.

The No.1 has remained vacant across this campaign, despite Raya playing all but three games and he will now take the number despite the club’s constant links to up and coming goalkeeper Garcia. The 24-year-old has been outstanding in La Liga this season, and he has made the most number of saves in the La Liga therefore making him a top target for several top European sides.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that Arsenal are in pole position to get the deal complete whilst other reports suggest that La Liga leaders Barcelona are leading the race. Garcia has a €25 million release clause and with Ramsdale now at Southampton, the Gunners may opt to trigger the clause and bring in the shot stopped,r which may be difficult as Barcelona are likely to win the league and will allow Garcia to stay in his homeland.