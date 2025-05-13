Pep Guardiola 'dreams' of bringing Barcelona ace Dani Olmo to Man City

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly pushing the club to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo this summer.

According to Relevo, City are in the market for a versatile number ten with Kevin de Bruyne set to leave once his contract expires at the end of the season.

It’s believed that the 27-year-old is Guardiola’s ‘dream’ candidate due to his ability to link midfield and attack, opening up opposition defence with a tricky pass.

Olmo only re-joined Barcelona last summer but his season at the club has been marred by registration issue as the club’s financial issues continue.

City have also shown interest in German playmaker Florian Wirtz, but it’s been reported he’s leaning towards a move to Bayern Munich.