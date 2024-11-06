Arsenal make major Kiwior decision

Arsenal want to keep hold of Jakub Kiwior.

While the Poland defender has struggled for minutes this season, the message has been relayed from Arsenal that Kiwior is not for sale, says TMW.

Inter Milan have expressed interest in the young stopper, but Gunners chiefs see Kiwior as a long-term option.

As such, even loaning out Kiwior in January has been ruled out.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep Kiwior close and is convinced about his long-term value.