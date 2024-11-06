Arsenal boss Arteta admits major injury absence for Inter Milan clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Declan Rice is out of their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Rice picked up a knock in defeat at Newcastle.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Declan unfortunately has picked up an injury against Newcastle,” said Arteta.

“He was able to finish the game but he wasn’t feeling good in the last few days so we have to assess him on Thursday to understand whether he will be fit or not for the weekend.

“It was a knock so it’s a problem with his foot. He wasn’t comfortable with it so at the moment he’s not fit.”