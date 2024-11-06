Tribal Football
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing

Arsenal boss Arteta admits major injury absence for Inter Milan clash

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta admits major injury absence for Inter Milan clash
Arsenal boss Arteta admits major injury absence for Inter Milan clash
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Declan Rice is out of their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Rice picked up a knock in defeat at Newcastle.

“Declan unfortunately has picked up an injury against Newcastle,” said Arteta.

“He was able to finish the game but he wasn’t feeling good in the last few days so we have to assess him on Thursday to understand whether he will be fit or not for the weekend.

“It was a knock so it’s a problem with his foot. He wasn’t comfortable with it so at the moment he’s not fit.”

Champions LeaguePremier LeagueRice DeclanInterArsenal
