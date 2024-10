Liverpool and Arsenal are eyeing Lille striker Jonathan David.

Relevo says the Canada international will leave the capital of the Hauts-de-France region and will not extend his expiring contract under any circumstances.

Barcelona see David as a potential alternative for Robert Lewandowski, with Inter Milan and Juventus also keen.

And it's emerged that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen.

This season, the 24-year-old has scored eight goals in 13 competitive matches.