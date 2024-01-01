Cardiff veteran Ramsey keen to take Wales job "one day" as he earns coaching badges

Ramsay keen to take on Wales job "one day" as he earns his coaching badges

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has confirmed his ambitions as a manager and how the Wales job would interest him in the near future.

The 33-year-old was recently awarded his Uefa A coaching licence and has been linked with a number of jobs across the footballing pyramid including a player-coach role at Cardiff City.

Craig Bellamy, the Wales head coach says he is "quietly confident" that Ramsey will go on to coach "at a high level" due to the experience he has earnt over his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports Ramsay outlined his future and how the Wales role would be a dream come true.

"Hopefully (it is) a few years away yet, but definitely would interest me one day," the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder told Sky Sports.

"That would be a very proud moment for me.

"I've done my A Licence (coaching course) and will be starting my Pro Licence soon, and it's definitely something I'm really interested in."

The Premier League veteran is currently recovering from injury and has spent his time on the sidelines analysing games even at youth level.

"I've been around the (under) 18s a few times at Cardiff and been lucky enough to coach them," said Ramsey.

"It's addictive as well and you do watch games differently."

Wales are unbeaten in four games under Bellamy and Ramsey had nothing but praise for the Welsh legend’s impressive start.

"He's come in and him and his staff have been a breath of fresh air," he said.

"They are so detailed with the amount of information they pass on, and I've been really impressed with them.

"With the talent we have in this Welsh team with Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson and other players as well, we can hurt teams if we get the structure right behind them."