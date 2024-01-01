Arsenal boss Arteta sends "fight" message to Gabriel Jesus

Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus must fight for a place in his starting XI.

The Brazil striker is now fully fit, but battling to break back into Arteta's XI.

The manager said, “He came on in a great shape, probably in the best condition he’s been with us.

“He was flying in pre-season and unfortunately he got that injury straight away that affected him for a few weeks. 

“He put again a lot of work into it to come back and now he needs to get the rhythm. He’s playing a few games, he’s started two games in a row vs Atalanta and Bolton, he’s come on against Southampton. 

“So yeah, he’s there. Now he needs to earn the right to play more. He’s got our full support, he’s a player that can play in various positions and he’s a really important player for us.”

