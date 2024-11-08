Tribal Football
Arsenal looking at Mertesacker or Rosicky to replace Edu as sporting director
Arsenal are moving swiftly after learning that sporting director Edu is to depart the club.

The Brazilian, who was a former player at the London club, is set to go work for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal may be looking at other former players to take over the role.

Both Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker are in the frame to take on the position from Edu.

Rosicky has been the sporting director at Sparta Prague for the past six years, impressing in the role.

Mertesacker already has a job within the club’s academy and may be in line for a promotion.

