Arsenal, Liverpool tracking Lazio midfielder Rovella

Premier League interest is arriving for Lazio midfielder Nicolo Rovella.

Rovella is currently on a two-year loan at Lazio from Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says major English clubs are showing interest in the 23-year-old, with Liverpool and Arsenal now watching him regularly.

Lazio also has the option to buy Rovella outright from Juve.

However, it's suggested that the capital club is having some financial difficulties. As such, Juve could seek an immediate sale of the midfielder this summer.

For his part, Rovella is understood to be happy with Lazio, with his loan concluding at the end of this season.