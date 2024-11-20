Arsenal, Liverpool target Sane makes Bayern Munich pledge

Leroy Sane has pledged his commitment to Bayern Munich for the season.

The Germany attacker is off contract in June and interesting Arsenal and Liverpool.

"For me, in general, it's not the most important thing how much I earn," he told BILD.

"The attraction for me is in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I find that at Bayern. Here I have my biggest challenge and my goals."

After his groin operation, Sané is slowly regaining his form between club and country: "How do I feel? 100% and ready for the end-of-year sprint. I feel good at the club, as well as in the team. It is important to me to be a key part of Bayern's plans and I want to confirm this role."

Meanwhile, conversations with new coach Vincent Kompany and the club's management regarding his future have been "very good and confident".

"For this reason, my thoughts are currently focused solely on Bayern. I will definitely not sign for another club on January 1 or 2 - I don't need a rushed decision. I want to be in top form before the winter and win as many games as possible with Bayern."

