Arsenal draw up Bosman package for Bayern Munich winger Sane

Arsenal are drawing up a package for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Off contract in June, Bayern and Sane are close to agreeing an end of season split.

And BILD says Arsenal are now in contact with Sane's minders about a summer switch.

Arsenal plan to offer Sane a pre-contract package, with the aim of tying him down ahead of a Bosman transfer in June.

For the Gunners, Sane is a priority, with manager Mikel Arteta having worked with the winger at Manchester City.