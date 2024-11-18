Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Arsenal draw up Bosman package for Bayern Munich winger Sane

Paul Vegas
Arsenal draw up Bosman package for Bayern Munich winger Sane
Arsenal draw up Bosman package for Bayern Munich winger SaneAction Plus
Arsenal are drawing up a package for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Off contract in June, Bayern and Sane are close to agreeing an end of season split.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And BILD says Arsenal are now in contact with Sane's minders about a summer switch.

Arsenal plan to offer Sane a pre-contract package, with the aim of tying him down ahead of a Bosman transfer in June.

For the Gunners, Sane is a priority, with manager Mikel Arteta having worked with the winger at Manchester City.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSane LeroyArsenalBayern MunichManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers
Arsenal and Man City chasing Sane's signature as Bayern Munich contract runs down
Arsenal, Man Utd chasing Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane