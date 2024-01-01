Arsenal, Liverpool join interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is emerging as a major January target for Premier League clubs.

The Egypt international saw a move to Nottingham Forest fall through over the weekend.

However, he remains a target for English clubs ahead of the winter market.

The Mirror says Newcastle, Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool are all following the 25 year-old.

And Marmoush is keen to follow the path of Egypt teammate Mohamed Salah to England.

Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding over £20m to sell the striker.