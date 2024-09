Arsenal, Liverpool challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona for Reis

Liverpool and Arsenal are eyeing Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

Reis is expected to leave for Europe next year, with his progress being tracked by the world's biggest clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS says Liverpool and the Gunners are keen, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Scouts from all four clubs are regulars at Palmeiras games.

The 18-year-old defender has managed to score two goals in 14 competitive matches and has a deal with Palmeiras to 2028.