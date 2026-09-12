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Arsenal lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta aims to climb to top spot

Arsenal lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta aims to climb to top spot
Arsenal lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta aims to climb to top spotREUTERS

Sunderland host Arsenal on Saturday night in what should be a thrilling clash after the Gunners' perfect start.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last 29 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D10 L18), and are in fact winless in 17 (D6 L11) since a 1-0 victory in November 2009 after Darren Bent’s goal. 

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Shipping just the one goal in each of their competitive affairs so far this season, the champions head to the Stadium of Light full of confidence following their narrow victory over Napoli in mid week. 

Sunderland also kept that momentum going in midweek as they booked their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Hull City 1-0 in front of their supporters. 

That win saw the side extend their unbeaten run to three games in all tournaments and they will seek to continue such momentum in what will be a very tough clash against a seemingly unstoppable Arsenal side. 

Arsenal v Sunderland team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will rotate his side as he misses the likes of Cristhian Mosquera (muscle), Jurrien Timber (groin) as well as William Saliba (back) who is a long term absentee.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are without Habib Diarra (thigh) and Romaine Mundle (knee) in what is a relatively injury free side.

Arsenal v Sunderland kick off time

The two sides meet at the Stadium of Light at 8pm UK time in the final kick off of the Premier League's Saturday fixture list.

Arsenal v Sunderland predicted line up

Arsenal: Raya, White, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Sunderland: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo, Angulo, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Brobbey

Key stats

Sunderland have lost just once in their first three league games: a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, followed by a 1-0 win over Fulham and 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Arsenal have dominated this fixture historically: Sunderland have won just one of their last 29 Premier League meetings with Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to win each of their first four games in a top-flight season for the sixth time in their history.

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Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaMyles Lewis-SkellyDarren BentArsenalSunderlandNapoli

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