Donnarumma and pregnant girlfriend robbed after being bound & threatened with a knife

Donnarumma and pregnant girlfriend woken up by a man with a knife who stole £430K of goods

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were robbed at knifepoint in Paris a court reveals.

Donnarumma and his now-wife Alessia Elefante, who were both bound, were victims of a terrifying burglary in Paris three years ago as revealed by a Parisian criminal court this week.

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The then Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper and his partner were threatened with a knife after intruders forced entry into their apartment and escaped with £430,000 worth of high-end possessions.

It's alleged the man then said: "The watches, the watches". Donnarumma replied by saying: "I showed him the one on the dressing table, an Audemars Piguet," A watch worth thousands of pounds.

Elefante informed investigators that she was woken by the attackers who assaulted her and screamed: "The money, the watches."

Reports state Elefante handed over a Cartier watch, jewellery and €2,000 (£1,718) in cash.

She was then asked for the code to the safe, but she didn't know it and said there was nothing in there.

"They got angry thinking that I was lying. They pulled me by the hair and one of them hit me on the thighs. I said I was pregnant but they continued."

The home invasion took place back in 2023 but has only just gone to trial this week. The thieves are alleged to have taken off with valuables worth a total of £430,000 and reports state Ilyas Kherbouch, 21, and Khyan Mamouni are accused of masterminding and ordering the robbery from their prison cells.