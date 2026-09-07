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Arsenal worried as old nemesis Kevin De Bruyne returns for Napoli this week

Arsenal worried as old nemesis Kevin De Bruyne returns for Napoli this week
Arsenal worried as old nemesis Kevin De Bruyne returns for Napoli this weekREUTERS

Kevin De Bruyne will return to the Napoli side this week as the side clashes with Arsenal in the Champions League.

Wednesday’s Champions League match between Napoli and Arsenal at the Stadio Maradona is a blank slate for each side as they begin their European campaigns. 

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal from quarter-finalists, to semi-finalists, to beaten finalists over the past three seasons and all signs point towards the Gunners reaching at least the final this season. 

However, the North London side may not find it as easy as their first clash against the Italian giants will see the return of De Bruyne, the former Manchester City star who has an excellent record against Arsenal. 

In 16 appearances against Arsenal, De Bruyne has 8 goals and 4 assists which works out at 0.75 goals + assists per appearance. 

His eight Premier League goals against them is particularly impressive and Arteta will be cautious about the Belgian star despite him entering the final few years of his career at 35 years old. 

De Bruyne should link up with former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in a Napoli side that has struggled so far this season, winning just one of their first 3 games. 

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won all their three Premier League games and despite facing De Bruyne once more, they are considered firm favourites and will be full of confidence heading into the clash. 

 

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Champions LeagueKevin De BruyneMikel ArtetaArsenalNapoliPremier LeagueSerie A

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