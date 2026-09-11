Carrick gives crucial updates on Man Utd stars Rashford, Cunha, Sesko and Tielemans

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has given updates on several players ahead of the clash with Manchester City.

United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in what is one of the biggest clashes of the season.

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Carrick’s side made a winning start in the league phase of the Champions League in midweek, as they defeated Sabah FK 4-0 in what was a confidence-boosting test for the club.

Meanwhile, City beat FC Porto 2-0 thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland as both sides enter the clash are healthy wins which only means Sunday’s game will be more intense.

Carrick delighted with his side so far

City are favourites to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season but United could cause an upset as Carrick provided updates on several players who have been top form over the past week.

"Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, they obviously have different strengths. I think there's the principals of what we're trying to achieve as a team. There's a different threat to each of them.

"There's a little bit on the opposition and a little bit on the balance of our team and the spaces we want to attack (for who gets picked). There's quite a bit (of thought) that goes into it".

On Marcus Rashford: "Really pleased with him in so many ways. He was a real threat on Sunday, unfortunate to not get more success but he was a real threat. I'm not sure what else to say just really pleased to have him. We have good options so trying to keep everyone fresh".

On Youri Tielemans: "All our midfielders are technical and able to connect the game forward. It's nice to draw on that and have that in the team. Youri settled in fantastic, Andre settled in great, Mason (Mount), we're asking him to do slightly different things to what he's done in the past but he's able to do that. The understanding between them is growing all the time".

United have scored 11 goals across their last three matches in all competitions, but are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League as Carrick hopes his side can pull off a similar performance to the win over Sabah.

City have scored nine goals across their previous four matches in league and Europe and United will have a huge task on Sunday as they aim to defend against one of the best attacks in Europe.