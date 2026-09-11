Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must be ready for "incredible atmosphere" against Sunderland

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Sunderland.

The Gunners head to the Stadium of Light on Saturday night as they aim to continue their perfect start to this campaign after winning each of their opening three Premier League encounters.

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Only five times in history have Arsenal won their first four matches of a league campaign and the champions will seek to make history this weekend in a win that could launch them to the top of the table.

Team news

Arteta gave a series of short answers in his Friday press conference and he first spoke on teams news.

On Jurrien Timber: "Let's see, we have another training session. He looks in good shape."

On Cristhian Mosquera: “He's doing really well, let's see if he can get this game or the next one.”

On Ezri Konsa: "Well relaxed, we have him and Jurrien out for long periods and the issue with Mosquera. We were really thin, and we needed to put a new player in that position. We've done it and so far it is working well."

And Ben White: “He's fine.”

Timber and White are a challenge

The Arsenal boss was next asked about not having Timber and White at the same time in what has been a huge challenge for the side defensively.

"Yeah, that was one of the challenges last year when we had injuries in the same position. Hopefully, this season we will have more luck, and we will manage that better. If we do, hopefully, the number of positions will be low.

"With Jurrien he joined and had an ACL, that has consequences afterwards. Then White comes in you load that player for 15 games, the chance of injury can go up."

With Ben White and Timber now available, Arteta admits the clash will still be a huge challenge as he comes up against the Black Cats who are on a 3 game unbeaten run thanks to wins over Brentford, Fulham and Hull City in the EFL Cup.

"We have to focus on the next match. Tomorrow night is an incredible atmosphere, we know how tough it is going to be."

Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their previous 15 Premier League matches against Sunderland. However, last season Arteta did drop points in a 2-2 draw as goals from Daniel Ballard and a late equaliser from Brian Brobbey stole points away from the North London side.