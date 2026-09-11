Darren Fletcher clashes with furious Man Utd fan: You're the reason people don't sign!

Darren Fletcher put a Manchester United supporter in their place following Thursday night’s 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League.

The Red Devils grabbed an easy win against Sabah on Thursday night as they dominated the game and kept their first clean sheet of the season in an impressive performance under manager Michael Carrick.

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Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez were all on the scoresheet on the night but despite United putting in a shift, one fan wasn’t happy when the squad didn’t stop for autographs.

A video emerged on social media of Under-18s coach Fletcher shouting at a fan who was furious that the players didn’t stop to sign for fans.

"Listen, it doesn't matter you can't speak like that, have some respect. You're the reason that people don't sign."

The supporter who uploaded the video tweeted: “That fan was appalling! Definitely crossed the line in what he said and how he said it!”

When asked to provide more context about what happened, they stated: “I can't recall word for word, but he was shouting at every player who did not sign.

“Fletcher did sign, but didn’t get round to him, so as he walked away he said something like - you're disrespectful and used bad words too. the way he said it too, very aggressive.”

Interestingly, former United boss Ruben Amorim demanded that half of the squad must sign autographs before a game at Old Trafford, with the remaining half obliged to sign afterwards.

Despite this snub, supporters were happy to see Fletcher put the fan in his place as many people often bring multiple items to sign so they can resell them online.

Real supporters are often hard to distinguish from resellers and the United players who dodged the signing will be aware of how exploitative resellers are in such scenarios, such as before and after games.